Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 48th quarter that PSEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.91, the dividend yield is 8.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSEC was $8.91, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.25 and a 90.79% increase over the 52 week low of $4.67.

PSEC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). PSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports PSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.17%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSEC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (PSEC)

ProShares Trust (PSEC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 23.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSEC at 4.89%.

