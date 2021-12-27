Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2021

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 53rd quarter that PSEC has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of PSEC was $8.43, representing a -8.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.25 and a 56.98% increase over the 52 week low of $5.37.
PSEC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). PSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports PSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 5.48%, compared to an industry average of 17%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the psec Dividend History page.
