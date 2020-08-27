Dividends
Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that PSEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.12, the dividend yield is 14.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSEC was $5.12, representing a -24.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.76 and a 39.32% increase over the 52 week low of $3.68.

PSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.38. Zacks Investment Research reports PSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.29%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PSEC as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
  • Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 57.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSEC at 4.83%.

