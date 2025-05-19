Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Redemption of Outstanding 3.706% Notes Due 2026

Prospect Capital Corporation will redeem its 3.706% Notes due 2026 on June 18, 2025, at par value plus interest.

Prospect Capital Corporation announced its plan to redeem all outstanding 3.706% Notes due 2026 on June 18, 2025, at 100% of their principal amount plus accrued interest. This redemption will follow the procedures outlined by The Depository Trust Company, although the press release does not serve as a formal notice of redemption per the indenture governing the Notes. Prospect, a business development company focused on lending and investing in private businesses, aims to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. The company has opted for regulated investment company status under the Internal Revenue Code. The press release also includes cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements, indicating that actual future results may differ significantly from any predictions made.

Potential Positives

Prospect Capital Corporation is proactively redeeming its 3.706% Notes due 2026, indicating strong financial health and the ability to manage its debt obligations effectively.

The redemption at 100% of the principal amount suggests confidence in the company's liquidity and financial stability.

This move may enhance the company's balance sheet and could lead to improved investor confidence moving forward.

Communicating clearly about the redemption and its terms helps maintain transparency with investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Redeeming the Notes may indicate potential liquidity concerns or a strategic shift that could raise questions among investors regarding the company's financial stability.

The redemption does not conform to the routine procedures typically associated with bond redemptions, which might create confusion or concern among investors regarding compliance and governance practices.

The caution concerning forward-looking statements suggests a lack of certainty about future performance, which may negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the date for the redemption of the 3.706% Notes?

The redemption date for the 3.706% Notes is June 18, 2025.

How much will investors receive upon redemption of the Notes?

Investors will receive 100% of the principal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest.

Which company is redeeming the 3.706% Notes?

Prospect Capital Corporation is redeeming the 3.706% Notes due 2026.

Where are the 3.706% Notes held?

The 3.706% Notes are held through The Depository Trust Company.

What type of company is Prospect Capital Corporation?

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that invests in private businesses.

$PSEC Insider Trading Activity

$PSEC insiders have traded $PSEC stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN F BARRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 16 purchases buying 9,677,273 shares for an estimated $43,176,687 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. M GRIER ELIASEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 9 purchases buying 455,000 shares for an estimated $2,178,273 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM GREMP has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $85,799 and 0 sales.

$PSEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $PSEC stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect,” “our” or “we”) announced today that it will redeem all outstanding 3.706% Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) at a price of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued but unpaid interest, to but excluding the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). The redemption date will be June 18, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”).





The Notes are held through The Depository Trust Company and will be redeemed in accordance with the applicable procedures.





This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the Notes.







About Prospect Capital Corporation







Prospect is a business development company lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.





Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Prospect elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.







Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.





For additional information, contact:





Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer





grier@prospectcap.com





Telephone (212) 448-0702



