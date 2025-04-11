Prospect Capital Corp. To Acquire QC Holdings

(RTTNews) - Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Friday said it has agreed to acquire QC Holdings, Inc. by its portfolio company for about $115 million or $2 per share, in cash.

QC Holdings' President and Chief Executive Officer Darrin Andersen will continue to lead the company post merge.

The deal is expected to close in 40 to 60 days.

Blank Rome LLP served as legal advisor to Prospect. Stinson LLP served as legal advisor to QC Holdings.

