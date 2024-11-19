Prospect Capital CEO Barry buys 205,900 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Prospect Capital (PSEC) CEO John Barry disclosed the purchase of 205,900 common shares of the company on November 15 at a price of $4.40 per share.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PSEC:
- Prospect Capital Shifts Focus to Strengthen Core Business
- Prospect Capital Shifts Focus to Secured Loans
- Prospect Capital reports Q3 EPS (38c) vs. 23c last year
- Is PSEC a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Prospect Capital upsizes preferred stock offering to $2.25B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.