Prospech Ltd. Unveils Promising Rare Earth Discoveries

Prospech Ltd. has reported impressive assay results from its Korsnäs project, revealing significant deposits of heavy rare earth elements, including terbium and dysprosium. These elements are crucial for manufacturing high-strength magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines, positioning Prospech as a potential future supplier amid global supply disruptions. The company’s comprehensive exploration efforts underscore their commitment to meeting the growing demand for sustainable energy technologies.

