Prospech Ltd. Reveals New REE Resource in Finland

December 03, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Prospech Ltd. (AU:PRS) has released an update.

Prospech Ltd. has announced an initial inferred mineral resource estimate at its Korsnäs project in Finland, revealing a significant presence of rare earth elements. The company has identified 7.1 million tonnes at a 1.08% total rare earth oxide (TREO) concentration and aims to enhance resource quality and quantity through ongoing exploration. This development positions Korsnäs as a promising new rare earth resource in the EU, with potential for economic extraction and expansion.

For further insights into AU:PRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

