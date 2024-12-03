Prospech Ltd. Reveals New REE Resource in Finland

Prospech Ltd. (AU:PRS) has released an update.
Prospech Ltd. has announced an initial inferred mineral resource estimate at its Korsnäs project in Finland, revealing a significant presence of rare earth elements. The company has identified 7.1 million tonnes at a 1.08% total rare earth oxide (TREO) concentration and aims to enhance resource quality and quantity through ongoing exploration. This development positions Korsnäs as a promising new rare earth resource in the EU, with potential for economic extraction and expansion.
