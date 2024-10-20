Prospech Ltd. Launches $2.3M Rights Issue

Prospech Ltd. (AU:PRS) has released an update.

Prospech Ltd. has announced a $2.3 million non-renounceable rights issue to fund exploration projects and general company expenses. Shareholders in Australia and New Zealand can purchase new shares at $0.03 each, with Canaccord Genuity managing the offer. The rights issue is open to eligible shareholders and any unsubscribed shares may be placed within three months after the offer closes.

