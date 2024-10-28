Prospech Ltd. Launches $2.27 Million Rights Issue

Prospech Ltd. (AU:PRS) has released an update.

Prospech Ltd. has opened its rights issue, offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to purchase approximately 75.6 million new shares at $0.03 each, aiming to raise up to $2.27 million. The offer is available to shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, closing on November 12, 2024. This strategic move reflects Prospech’s efforts to bolster its capital and expand its market presence.

