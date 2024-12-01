News & Insights

Prospech Ltd Completes Successful Rights Issue

December 01, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Prospech Ltd. (AU:PRS) has released an update.

Prospech Limited successfully completed its rights issue, raising $785,944 through the subscription of 26,198,132 new shares at $0.03 each. The directors also participated significantly, subscribing for over 7.3 million shares, while any remaining shares may be placed by the company to cover the shortfall. This capital will bolster the company’s ongoing resource and metallurgy projects in Finland.

