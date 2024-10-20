News & Insights

Prospech Ltd. Announces New Share Offering on ASX

October 20, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Prospech Ltd. (AU:PRS) has released an update.

Prospech Ltd. is offering a non-renounceable pro rata issue of approximately 75.7 million new shares at $0.03 each to raise up to $2.27 million. This opportunity, available to eligible shareholders, is aimed at bolstering the company’s financial position, though it is marked as a highly speculative investment. The new shares will be quoted on the ASX, aligning with the company’s ongoing market presence.

