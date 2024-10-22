Prospech Ltd. Advances in Rare Earth Exploration

Prospech Ltd. (AU:PRS) has released an update.

Prospech Ltd. has made significant progress in its Korsnäs rare earth element project in Finland, completing its first modern diamond drilling program with promising assay results. The project has also secured substantial EU funding, positioning Prospech strategically in Europe’s critical minerals market. Additionally, the company is expanding its operations with new exploration licenses in Slovakia, aiming to build a diverse portfolio of mineral assets.

