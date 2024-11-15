ProSiebenSat.1 Media price target lowered to EUR 7.50 from EUR 8.25 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Julien Roch lowered the firm’s price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFY) to EUR 7.50 from EUR 8.25 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
