ProSiebenSat.1 Media Board Concludes MFE Offer As Inadequate From Financial Perspective

(RTTNews) - The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE recommended shareholders not to accept the voluntary public takeover offer made by MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. Following a review of the offer document, they concluded that the offer is inadequate from a financial perspective.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board said, according to MFE, the objective pursued by MFE with the current offer is neither a full takeover nor the acquisition of a majority of the shares in ProSiebenSat.1. The offer was intended to increase flexibility for future share acquisitions.

