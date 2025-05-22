Markets

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Board Concludes MFE Offer As Inadequate From Financial Perspective

May 22, 2025 — 07:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE recommended shareholders not to accept the voluntary public takeover offer made by MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. Following a review of the offer document, they concluded that the offer is inadequate from a financial perspective.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board said, according to MFE, the objective pursued by MFE with the current offer is neither a full takeover nor the acquisition of a majority of the shares in ProSiebenSat.1. The offer was intended to increase flexibility for future share acquisitions.

