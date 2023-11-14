News & Insights

ProSiebenSat1 expects 2023 revenue slightly below target range

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

November 14, 2023 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Klaus Lauer and Tristan Veyet for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - German television group ProSiebenSat1 PSGMn.DE on Tuesday said it expected its full-year revenue to fall slightly below its target range due to a weaker advertising business.

The company now expects 2023 revenue to slightly miss its target range of 3.95-4.25 billion euros ($4.22-$4.54 billion).

Adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are also expected to fall in the lower end of the forecast range of around 600 million euros, plus or minus 50 million euros, the company said.

For the third quarter of the year, ProSiebenSat1 achieved a revenue of 888 million euros, 2.5% down year-on-year.

($1 = 0.9352 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

