ProSiebenSat.1: Wolfgang Link To Leave By Mutual Agreement; CEO Habets To Lead Entertainment Segment

(RTTNews) - ProSiebenSat.1 (PBSFF.PK) announced that, Wolfgang Link, former Chief Entertainment Officer and CEO of Seven.One Entertainment Group, has decided to leave the Group as of July 15, 2023. ProSiebenSat.1 Group CEO Bert Habets will directly manage the Entertainment segment in the future.

"The reorganization of the Executive Board is the logical consequence of the focus on the entertainment business. Here, Bert Habets can set new accents as CEO. The downsizing of the Executive Board is also in line with the Group-wide transformation program to optimize structures and costs," said Andreas Wiele, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.

In March, ProSiebenSat.1 announced that it would focus on its entertainment business in the future and expand its digital business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.