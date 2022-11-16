ProSiebenSat.1 top investor calls new CEO for new strategy to create value

Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

November 16, 2022 — 04:26 am EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prosiebensat.1 PSMGn.DE top investor said on Wednesday it hopes the German media company new chief executive will pursue a different strategy aimed at creating value for shareholders.

"Let's hope the (new CEO) strategy will be different from the past," MFE MFEA.MIMFEB.MI Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani told analysts during a post results conference call, citing the need of "value creation".

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Federico Maccioni)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

