ProSiebenSat.1 Reports Adj. Net Income In Q1, Revenues Up 6%; Confirms Full-year Outlook

(RTTNews) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group (PBSFF.PK) reported first quarter adjusted net income of 8 million euros compared to a loss of 15 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 35% to 72 million euros.

Revenues increased to 867 million euros from 816 million euros, prior year. In organic terms, Group revenues increased by 7%. External revenues in the Entertainment segment increased to 554 million euros, up 5% on the previous year.

Looking forward, the company confirmed full-year outlook for all key figures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.