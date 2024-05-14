News & Insights

ProSiebenSat.1 Reports Adj. Net Income In Q1, Revenues Up 6%; Confirms Full-year Outlook

May 14, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group (PBSFF.PK) reported first quarter adjusted net income of 8 million euros compared to a loss of 15 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 35% to 72 million euros.

Revenues increased to 867 million euros from 816 million euros, prior year. In organic terms, Group revenues increased by 7%. External revenues in the Entertainment segment increased to 554 million euros, up 5% on the previous year.

Looking forward, the company confirmed full-year outlook for all key figures.

