ProSiebenSat.1 Q4 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ProSiebenSat.1 (PBSFF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased 30% to 213 million euros from 164 million euros prior year. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 12% to 377 million euros. Adjusted net income rose by 14% to 185 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.82 euros compared to 0.72 euros. Fourth quarter Group revenues increased by 11% to 1.49 billion euros.

For full year 2021, the company targets revenue growth to between 4.15 billion euros and 4.35 billion euros and an increase in adjusted EBITDA to between 720 million euros and 780 million euros.

