ProSiebenSat.1 Q3 Adj. EBITDA Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group (PBSFF.PK) reported that its third quarter net income to shareholders increased to 69 million euros from 34 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to 149 million euros. Adjusted net income declined 36 percent to 29 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.13 euros compared to 0.20 euros.

Third quarter revenues were down 1 percent to 921 million euros. Organically, Group revenues declined by 4% in the quarter.

For the full year, the Group is targeting revenues between 3.85 billion euros and 3.95 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA between 600 million euros and 650 million euros.

Also, ProSiebenSat.1 Group confirmed its general financial policy with regard to leverage ratio and dividend.

