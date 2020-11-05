Markets

ProSiebenSat.1 Q3 Adj. EBITDA Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group (PBSFF.PK) reported that its third quarter net income to shareholders increased to 69 million euros from 34 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to 149 million euros. Adjusted net income declined 36 percent to 29 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.13 euros compared to 0.20 euros.

Third quarter revenues were down 1 percent to 921 million euros. Organically, Group revenues declined by 4% in the quarter.

For the full year, the Group is targeting revenues between 3.85 billion euros and 3.95 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA between 600 million euros and 650 million euros.

Also, ProSiebenSat.1 Group confirmed its general financial policy with regard to leverage ratio and dividend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular