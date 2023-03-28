ProSiebenSat.1 postpones results again over regulatory concerns

Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

March 28, 2023 — 05:39 am EDT

Written by Klaus Lauer for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 is again postponing the publication of its 2022 balance sheet and outlook as it reviews regulatory questions around its Jochen Schweizer mydays business, CEO Bert Habets said on Tuesday.

The investigation into the company's voucher subsidiary is expected to take another four to six weeks, Habets added.

He vowed to give an update as soon as possible on when the press conference for the delayed 2022 results would take place.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

