ProSiebenSat.1 operating profit plummets in Q1

Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

May 26, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Ozan Ergenay for Reuters ->

May 26 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE on Friday reported a significant drop in first-quarter operating profit, citing a challenging macroeconomic environment and restraint in the advertising market.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 53 million euros ($58.34 million), 52.3% below the previous year's figure of 112 million euros.

The German broadcaster nonetheless confirmed its full-year outlook, citing significant economic recovery and therefore improvement in the advertising business in the second half of the year.

