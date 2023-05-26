ProSiebenSat.1 operating profit plummets in Q1

May 26 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE on Friday reported a significant drop in first-quarter operating profit, citing a challenging macroeconomic environment and restraint in the advertising market.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 53 million euros ($58.34 million), 52.3% below the previous year's figure of 112 million euros.

The German broadcaster nonetheless confirmed its full-year outlook, citing significant economic recovery and therefore improvement in the advertising business in the second half of the year.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Ozan Ergenay, Editing by Friederike Heine)

