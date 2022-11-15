Markets

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Slips To Loss In Q3, Revenues Weak; Backs FY22 Outlook

November 15, 2022 — 02:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFF.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net loss group Share of the shareholders was 158 million euros, compared to profit of 73 million euros last year.

Loss per share was 0.70 euro, compared to profit of 0.32 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net income in the quarter was 43 million euros, lower than the previous year's 58 million euros.

The company generated adjusted EBITDA of 118 million euros, compared to 162 million euros a year ago.

Group revenues were 921 million euros, down 13 percent from 1.06 billion euros a year ago. Organically, Group revenues were down 9 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, ProSiebenSat.1 continues to expect Group revenues of around 4.15 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of around 650 million euros.

Currently, the fourth quarter shows signs of a more pronounced weakened macroeconomic environment than initially reflected in the previous full-year outlook.

ProSiebenSat.1 continues to aim to increase its revenues by an average of 4 to 5 percent per year in the medium- to long-term, even though the macroeconomic environment is currently affecting these growth expectations.

