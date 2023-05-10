ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (FWB:PSM) Price Target Decreased by 5.83% to 9.27

The average one-year price target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (FWB:PSM) has been revised to 9.27 / share. This is an decrease of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 9.84 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.04% from the latest reported closing price of 7.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Maintains 0.65% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.65%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSM is 0.09%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 17,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,562K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,228K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,225K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSM by 29.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSM by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,223K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing a decrease of 13.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSM by 10.73% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,130K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSM by 14.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.