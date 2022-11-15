ProSiebenSat.1 CFO: not interested in Sky Deutschland purchase

By Klaus Lauer

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE is not interested in buying Sky Deutschland as it has a different focus, finance chief Ralf Gierig told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are focused on linear-free TV and our digital footprint. Sky is in the pay-TV business, which is historically a difficult business in Germany," he said.

Last week, sources told Reuters that ProSiebenSat.1 was exploring a potential deal to buy into Sky's pay-TV operations in Germany.

Comcast CMCSA.O, which acquired Sky Deutschland as part of a $40 billion buyout of European pay-TV broadcaster Sky in 2018, was said to be working with advisory firm PJT Partners as it weighed a disposal of the German business.

European broadcasters are struggling to find ways to tackle increasing challenges as the continental landscape is increasing dominated by U.S. streaming giants.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.