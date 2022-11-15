US Markets
CMCSA

ProSiebenSat.1 CFO: not interested in Sky Deutschland purchase

Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

November 15, 2022 — 03:42 am EST

Written by Klaus Lauer for Reuters ->

By Klaus Lauer

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE is not interested in buying Sky Deutschland as it has a different focus, finance chief Ralf Gierig told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We are focused on linear-free TV and our digital footprint. Sky is in the pay-TV business, which is historically a difficult business in Germany," he said.

Last week, sources told Reuters that ProSiebenSat.1 was exploring a potential deal to buy into Sky's pay-TV operations in Germany.

Comcast CMCSA.O, which acquired Sky Deutschland as part of a $40 billion buyout of European pay-TV broadcaster Sky in 2018, was said to be working with advisory firm PJT Partners as it weighed a disposal of the German business.

European broadcasters are struggling to find ways to tackle increasing challenges as the continental landscape is increasing dominated by U.S. streaming giants.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMCSA
PJT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.