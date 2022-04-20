ProSieben's top investor MFE won't present rival candidates at AGM

Adds details

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEA.MI, top investor in ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE, will not challenge the German media group's nominees for the supervisory board with rival candidates at the annual shareholders meeting next month, MFE said on Wednesday.

Previously known as Mediaset and controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, commercial broadcaster MFE has built a voting stake of more 25% in ProSieben as part of a European growth strategy.

While critizing the lack of transparency of the board selection process, MFE said on Wednesday it considers the AGM as a starting point for "more propitious" relations between Prosiebensat.1 and its shareholders.

"MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE believes a potential public controversy on the composition of the Supervisory Board is not in the best interest of ProSiebenSat.1 and its stakeholders," MFE said in a statement.

Bavarian-based ProSieben has showed little interest so far in MFE's call for closer cooperation focused on the core TV business, pursuing a standalone strategy and also investing in tech business such as e-commerce and online dating.

MFE was not informed in December when the ProSieben supervisory board decided to extend CEO Ranier Beaujean's contract until 2027 as well as to pick candidates to reallocate three supervisory board seats at the AGM on May 5.

MFE said it will support the proposed election of Andreas Wiele as member and chairman of the supervisory board while it will abstain on the other two candidates, former RTL boss Bert Habets and Rolf Nonnenmacher.

MFE, which operates commercial broadcasters in Italy and in Spain, has not ruled out a takeover of ProSieben in the future, as part of its cross-border M&A drive to tackle challenges posed by streaming giants and online advertising platforms.

ProSieben had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, additional reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Giulia Segreti and Keith Weir)

