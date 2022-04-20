Prosieben's top investor MFE won't present alternative candidates at AGM

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEA.MI, top investor in ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE, said on Wednesday it will not challenge the German media group's nominees for the supervisory board with rival candidates at the annual shareholders meeting next month.

"MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE believes a potential public controversy on the composition of the Supervisory Board is not in the best interest of ProsiebenSat.1 and its stakeholders," MFE said in a statement.

Previously known as Mediaset and controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, commercial broadcaster MFE has built a voting stake of more 25% in ProSieben as part of a broader European growth strategy.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.