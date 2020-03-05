ProSieben's e-commerce arm buys Meet Group for $500 mln

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE said on Thursday its e-commerce arm NuCom would buy U.S. dating app developer Meet Group Inc MEET.O, as the German broadcaster doubles down on digital growth to offset its declining commercial TV franchise.

NuCom will pay $6.30 a share in the agreed deal, putting an enterprise value on Meet Group at $500 million, both companies said. Reuters first reported the deal late on Wednesday, lifting Meet Group's shares by 23% to close at $6.82.

($1 = 0.8979 euros)

