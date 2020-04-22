ProSieben withdraws 2020 outlook, 2019 dividend proposal

Contributor
Emma Thomasson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media said on Wednesday it was withdrawing its outlook for 2020 and its dividend proposal due to the COVID-19 crisis. The broadcaster said it was withdrawing its outlook and proposing not to pay a dividend for 2019.

However, the group said it is confirming its current dividend policy with a pay-out-ratio of 50% of adjusted group net income.

