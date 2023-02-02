Prosieben top investor MFE rules out full combination for now

February 02, 2023 — 05:01 am EST

COLOGNO MONZESE, Italy, Feb 2 (Reuters) - MFE-MediaforEurope MFEA.MIMFEB.MI is ruling out a full merger with Prosiebensat.1 PSMGn.DE as well as a takeover bid at present but is confident that closer cooperation is possible, the head of MFE said.

Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's top commercial broadcaster MFE has built a potential stake of up 29.9% in the Munich-based rival as part of its ambition to consolidate the European TV sector.

"As of now, honestly, we cannot talk of a merger, and would be absurd talking about a takeover bid," MFE Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi said at a press briefing at the company's Italian headquarters near Milan.

