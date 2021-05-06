Prosieben shelves plans to sell online perfume retailer Flaconi -sources

By Arno Schuetze and Klaus Lauer

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE has shelved plans to sell its online perfume retailer Flaconi after muted interest from prospective buyers, two people close to the matter said.

ProSieben earlier this year launched an auction for Flaconi with the help of Rothschild, after restructuring specialist Rainer Beaujean, at the helm of the broadcaster for about a year, considered selling some of ProSieben's e-commerce investments to streamline the business.

Prosieben and Rothschild declined to comment.

German online fashion retailer Zalando ZALG.DE, perfumery store chain Douglas and French luxury goods group LVMH's LVMH.PA Sephora, had been seen as prospective buyers, people close to the matter said.

Talks have been suspended after disagreement over Flaconi's valuation, the sources added.

Flaconi reported revenue of around 300 million euros last year, achieving top-line growth of 50% and turning a profit, and analysts at JP Morgan had estimated it could be worth about 1 billion euros.

