ProSieben says "super relaxed" on Mediaset stake

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media is "super relaxed" about having Italy's Mediaset as a minority shareholder and the two are holding constructive talks on closer cooperation, a senior executive told Reuters.
