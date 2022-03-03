ProSieben reports 11% increase in group revenue in 2021

Miranda Murray Reuters
German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media reported 2021 group revenue of 4.494 billion euro ($4.99 billion) on Thursday, an 11% increase on the year boosted primarily by its advertising business.

The figure comes squarely in the middle of ProSieben's expected full-year range of 4.45 billion to 4.55 billion euros, which the company had raised three times in 2021.

For 2022, ProSieben is expecting revenue of between 4.5 billion and 4.7 billion euros, an increase of at least 2% to around 6% on the year.

($1 = 0.9011 euros)

