ProSieben puts online drugstore Windstar Medical up for sale - sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - German TV broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1PSMGn.DE has put its online drugstore Windstar Medical up for sale as it streamlines its technology investments, people close to the matter said.

The profitable retailer of over-the-counter drugs could be valued at around 250 million euros ($293 million), including debt, in a potential deal, the people said.

