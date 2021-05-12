ProSieben lifts outlook as TV programming, e-commerce bolster Q1

Now sees 2021 revenue growth at 5%-10% vs 2%-7% previously

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGN.DE raised its outlook for revenue and profit this year, as its strategy of diversifying away from relying on television advertising helped it eke out top-line growth.

Revenue growth of 1% and a 9% decline in core profit in the first quarter both slightly beat market expectations, lifted by strength in ProSieben's TV productions and sales, and in its dating and e-commerce divisions.

CEO Rainer Beaujean said that, despite continuing COVID-19 lockdowns, ProSieben was able to achieve revenue growth in the quarter and limit the impact on core profits.

"This is clearly due to our increasing diversification," he said.

The Munich-based broadcaster raised its forecast for revenue growth this year to 5%-10%, up from a previous range of 2%-7%.

It now sees 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 750-800 million euros, up from 720-780 million previously.

