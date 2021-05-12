ProSieben lifts outlook as TV programming, e-commerce bolster Q1

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media raised its outlook for revenue and profit this year, as its strategy of diversifying away from relying on television advertising helped it eke out top-line growth.

Now sees 2021 revenue growth at 5%-10% vs 2%-7% previously

Now sees adj EBITDA at 750-800 mln eur

Q1 revenues +1%, core profit -9%, slightly above consensus

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGN.DE raised its outlook for revenue and profit this year, as its strategy of diversifying away from relying on television advertising helped it eke out top-line growth.

Revenue growth of 1% and a 9% decline in core profit in the first quarter both slightly beat market expectations, lifted by strength in ProSieben's TV productions and sales, and in its dating and e-commerce divisions.

CEO Rainer Beaujean said that, despite continuing COVID-19 lockdowns, ProSieben was able to achieve revenue growth in the quarter and limit the impact on core profits.

"This is clearly due to our increasing diversification," he said.

The Munich-based broadcaster raised its forecast for revenue growth this year to 5%-10%, up from a previous range of 2%-7%.

It now sees 2021 adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at 750-800 million euros, up from 720-780 million previously.

