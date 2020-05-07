MS

ProSieben CEO says not in strategic talks with Mediaset

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media is not in strategic talks with Mediaset, its new CEO Rainer Beaujean said on Thursday in response to the accumulation of a large minority stake by the Italian company.

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE is not in strategic talks with Mediaset MS.MI, its new CEO Rainer Beaujean said on Thursday in response to the accumulation of a large minority stake by the Italian company.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, disclosed last month that it had raised its stake in ProSieben to 24.2% as it pushes ahead with plans to create a pan-European TV group.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 5084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters