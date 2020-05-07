ProSieben CEO says not in strategic talks with Mediaset

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE is not in strategic talks with Mediaset MS.MI, its new CEO Rainer Beaujean said on Thursday in response to the accumulation of a large minority stake by the Italian company.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, disclosed last month that it had raised its stake in ProSieben to 24.2% as it pushes ahead with plans to create a pan-European TV group.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 5084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.