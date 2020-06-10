US Markets
ProSieben CEO: Business is tough but we are focused on profits

Douglas Busvine Reuters
German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media faces massive headwinds due to the coronavirus pandemic but is focusing on making its business "storm-proof" and achieving stronger medium-term profitability, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the company's annual general meeting, Rainer Beaujean said advertising revenues in May were down in line with a 40% drop in April, while the first days of June were no better.

But, Beaujean told reporters, ProSieben was determined to achieve a medium-term return on capital employed of at least 15%. The company plans to float its dating business in 2022 as it prioritises its core entertainment franchise, he added.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

