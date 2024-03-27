News & Insights

ProSieben asks shareholders not to back MFE proposals at AGM

March 27, 2024 — 05:19 am EDT

BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebensat.1 on Wednesday called on shareholders to vote down proposals by MFE-MediaForEurope MFEB.MI at the upcoming annual general meeting, pushing back against the top investor's bid to split the company.

Italy's MFE-MediaForEurope MFEB.MI is pushing to spin off ProSieben's e-commerce and dating assets from the company's core TV operations.

The plan could help MFE mount a potential buyout approach for ProSieben's TV business, which MFE sees as crucial for its ambitions to build a pan-European broadcaster.

"The executive board and the supervisory board do not consider MFE's call for a split-up of the company to be appropriate," ProSieben said in a statement.

A split-up would result in a significant increase in the financial leverage of ProSiebenSat.1 "and thus make strategic acquisitions just as impossible as a customary dividend policy", it added.

ProSieben's AGM is scheduled for April 30.

