ProShares UltraShort Technology (REW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares UltraShort Technology ETF (Symbol: REW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.34, changing hands as high as $12.62 per share. ProShares UltraShort Technology shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REW's low point in its 52 week range is $9.9888 per share, with $34.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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