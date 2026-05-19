ProShares UltraShort Health Care Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RXD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares UltraShort Health Care ETF (Symbol: RXD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.15, changing hands as low as $9.96 per share. ProShares UltraShort Health Care shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RXD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.46 per share, with $13.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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