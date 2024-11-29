ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas falls -10.2%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is down -10.2%, or -$6.58 to $58.01.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on KOLD:
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas rises 12.8%
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas rises 13.9%
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas falls -16.4%
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas falls -15.1%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.