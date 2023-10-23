ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SPXU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.62, changing hands as high as $12.84 per share. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPXU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPXU's low point in its 52 week range is $9.66 per share, with $19.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.64.

