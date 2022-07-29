ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (Symbol: SQQQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.62, changing hands as low as $40.22 per share. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SQQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $28.15 per share, with $67.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.