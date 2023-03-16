ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (Symbol: TQQQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.44, changing hands as high as $25.02 per share. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TQQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TQQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $16.10 per share, with $62.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.00.

