ProShares UltraPro QQQ Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TQQQ

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (Symbol: TQQQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.88, changing hands as low as $48.80 per share. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares are currently trading off about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TQQQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TQQQ's low point in its 52 week range is $30.47 per share, with $85.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.99.

