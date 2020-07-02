ProShares Ultra S&P500 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SSO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SSO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $128.77, changing hands as high as $130.89 per share. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSO's low point in its 52 week range is $64.8286 per share, with $166.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.32.

