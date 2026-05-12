ProShares Ultra High Yield (UJB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares Ultra High Yield ETF (Symbol: UJB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.36, changing hands as low as $78.05 per share. ProShares Ultra High Yield shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UJB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UJB's low point in its 52 week range is $73.3849 per share, with $80.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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