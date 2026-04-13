ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (UGE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: UGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.23, changing hands as low as $17.95 per share. ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UGE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.74 per share, with $22.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.