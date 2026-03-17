ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (UST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury ETF (Symbol: UST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.83, changing hands as high as $43.97 per share. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UST's low point in its 52 week range is $37.60 per share, with $46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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